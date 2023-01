MLK Center hosts holiday ‘Fun Day’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City Of Wilmington, first responders, and families of the community came together to have some fun for the holiday weekend.

The MLK Center in Wilmington hosted a community fun day on Saturday.

The event was free, and featured games, activities, bounce houses, and refreshments.

Organizers say this was a fun and engaging way to bring the community together in honor of Martin Luther King.