MLK Community Center closing next week for sewer line replacement

MLK Community Center is temporarily closing next week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The MLK Community Center at Robert Strange Park will be closed to the public next week.

The building at 401 South 8th Street will be undergoing sewer line replacement during the closure.

Officials say after-school programs will not be affected.

The work is planned for May 22nd through May 26th.