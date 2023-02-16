MLK Community Center is expanding

The MLK center expansion is expected to grow in size and services

The Martin Luther King (MLK) community center is expanding.

The highly anticipated project will consist of an increase of more than a thousand square feet. New additions to the center include a commercial kitchen, restrooms, an office space, storage room, and a high school regulated gym to add to the already existing gym.

There is expected to be a total increase of 11,275 square feet in renovations. Many believe the center is growing in more than just size, but also in services.

Brittany Holmes, a Wilmington resident says, “For one, I love that they’re doing a commercial kitchen. I actually work for a treatment center and I know that there’s a big problem in regards to addiction here. When I think of the commercial kitchen, I’m already thinking of ways to feed the unfortunate, the homeless, and those struggling with addiction.”

Construction scheduled to begin by the fall of 2023 with hopes of completion by winter of 2024.