Modified parking redesign in the works; will prevent blocked beach access in emergency

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)- it’s starting to look a little different at the oak island beach access points designated for emergency vehicles.

The town put up signs last week to notify beachgoers where vehicles and golf carts must be parked.

Also in the works is a modified parking re-design to feature a wider path over the dunes, which should be completed by the end of the week.

Town officials and rescue personnel stress the importance of keeping the path clear from street to sea. beach equipment such as tents, chairs, and blankets are also a concern, according to Oak Island Water Rescue’s Assistant Chief Tom Hathaway.

“When we respond to a call with someone in distress, whether it be someone with a medical emergency or that someone is in the water,” he said. “If an emergency access is blocked then that delays us and consequently could be a matter of life and death.”

There are 65 public beach access locations within Oak Island, about 24 are specifically used by emergency personnel.

