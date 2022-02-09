Moe’s BBQ reopens after being closed nearly 3 months following fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington restaurant reopened its doors on Wednesday after being closed for nearly three months following a fire.

Moe’s Barbeque on Oleander Drive closed in early November after a fire was started by a BBQ smoker.

When the doors opened on Wednesday, the parking lot was packed with people eager to get back into their favorite spot.

Trevor Redpath says he’s excited to be able to get back inside and order his favorite dish, catfish.

“Prior to the fire I would come here two to four times per week, I live right down the street. The food’s incredible, the staff is great, makes you feel super warm and welcome. I just love the place,” Redpath said.