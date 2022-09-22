Mom, daughter report being followed by naked man near Sunset Beach

Kindred Spirit Mailbox (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two women called for help near Sunset Beach to report a naked man following them on a walk near the Kindred Spirit mailbox according to the Sunset Beach Police Department.

Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar said this is not the first time they have received a call about a naked man in this particular area, but Klamar said this is the first time someone has called to report the naked man walking close to them.

Klamar said this particular incident happened on September 18 around 7:40 p.m.

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox is a well known landmark on Bird Island, but you can only get there by walking on the beach strand. The mailbox is located off of 40th Street in Sunset Beach. Then, it is a 25 minute walk down the beach towards the South Carolina border. For decades the Kindred Spirit Mailbox in Sunset Beach has provided a safe space for people to express how they feel.

Klamar said on Sept. 18, a mother and her adult daughter were walking on the beach strand near the mailbox and reported seeing a man naked in the dunes. The women said the man then came out of the dunes in a stalking manner. Klamar said the man got within 25 feet of the women. That’s why the women called 911 for help. Shortly after that, Klamar said the man got on a beach style cruiser and rode towards South Carolina.

Klamar said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched and Sunset Beach Police was asked to assist. He said by the time law enforcement arrived, the man was gone.

Klamar said the man appeared to be in his 30s with a ponytail and possibly brown hair.

Klamar said they get these kinds of calls usually in the summer about a naked man in the dunes or walking in the dunes.