Monday evening shooting reported in Wilmington

A mother had reportedly shot and killed herself and three kids (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A shooting took place in Wilmington on Monday evening, according to police.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Church Street around 7:00 p.m.

Wilmington Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation, but the victim had already driven himself to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.