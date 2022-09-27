Monkey Junction pedestrian safety in the works

Wilmington, NC( WWAY)– There have been several pedestrian injuries and deaths on Carolina Beach Road over the past few years. Particularly, in the area near the Royal Palms Mobile Home Park and the west entrance of Walmart, near Monkey Junction.

The Department of Transportation is working on a project that would install a sidewalk on the east side of Carolina Beach Road from Antionette Drive to Willoughby Park Court, along with signalized crosswalks and lighting.

“This was done because NCDOT had seen a lot of accidents in this area that resulted in injuries and even deaths for pedestrians and bicyclists.” Rebekah Roth, New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Director said

A black aluminum fence will be placed in the existing median as well, to keep people from crossing in places that are not safe.

Roth says these new safety features are very important due to the increasing population in the area, as many are without means of transportation.

“A lot of people who live in that area have to cross Carolina Beach Road to get the retail services they use on a daily or weekly basis, and this is to make sure if they don’t have a car, then there is still a safe way for them to get there.”

The NCDOT says the main changes motorists will need to be aware of will be the crosswalk pedestrian signals.

A 10-foot multi-use path on the east side of Carolina Beach Road from Antionette Drive to Willoughby Park Court will be included as well.

The total cost of the project is about a half-million dollars. 400 thousand of that will come from grants, and the remaining amount from the county.