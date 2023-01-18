Months-long road construction finally complete along North Front Street

The 300 block of North Front Street is finally open to traffic (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on a lengthy road construction project in downtown Wilmington.

Months after completing work along the 200 block of North Front Street, work along the 300 block has been finished.

The road between Walnut and Grace streets is now open to traffic.

Over the next few weeks, crews will put the final touches, including concrete repair and final street light wiring, on this voter-approved streetscape bond project.