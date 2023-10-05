Moores Creek National Battlefield announces three new signs
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — There are three new signs to stop and look at inside Moores Creek National Battlefield.
The waysides are in the park’s fish camp area near Patriots Hall.
The first highlights the Moores Creek watershed and the recreational opportunities available on the creek.
The second was a result of the park’s Call for Art, in partnership with the Pender Arts Council. The winning design, completed by Amanda Campbell, highlights the diverse wildlife that can be found in and around the creek.
The third was completed, in partnership with the TRACK Trails Program (run by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation). This sign highlights the Junior Ranger Angler program and fishing opportunities available at the park.
There also two new brochures available at the waysides. One is a bird checklist which you can use as you look to find several different varieties of birds. The other is a rack card that highlights Amanda’s art and the different fish, amphibians and birds that she included in her painting.