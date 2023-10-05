Moores Creek National Battlefield announces three new signs

Moores Creek National Battlefield has three new signs (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — There are three new signs to stop and look at inside Moores Creek National Battlefield.

The waysides are in the park’s fish camp area near Patriots Hall.

The first highlights the Moores Creek watershed and the recreational opportunities available on the creek.

The second was a result of the park’s Call for Art, in partnership with the Pender Arts Council. The winning design, completed by Amanda Campbell, highlights the diverse wildlife that can be found in and around the creek.

The third was completed, in partnership with the TRACK Trails Program (run by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation). This sign highlights the Junior Ranger Angler program and fishing opportunities available at the park.