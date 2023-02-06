Moores Creek National Battlefield asking artists to create pieces for public use area

Moores Creek National Battlefield is planning to put a selected art piece on display (Photo: WWAY)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield and Pender Arts Council are partnering in a call for artists.

The call is for New Hanover County artists 18 years and older. Artists are asked to submit their original two-dimensional work in the medium of their choice.

Winning artwork will be selected by a panel representing Pender Arts Council and staff from Moores Creek Battlefield. The winning artist will be awarded $500. There will also be a People’s Choice Award and Honorable Mentions.

The Battlefield is creating a new recreational public use area in the park. The site will be open for fishing, kayaking, and wildlife viewing.

An informational sign will be placed at the site, featuring an artistic representation of select fish and wildlife; local flora and fauna.

The selected artwork will be graphically reproduced on a fiberglass sign (24”x36”), known as a wayside exhibit. This exhibit will be part of a greater

exhibit project highlighting recreational opportunities at Moores Creek National Battlefield in the park’s new fish camp area.

This exhibit has the potential to be kept in place for 20-30 years.

For detailed information, you can visit the park website or contact penderartscouncil@gmail.com.