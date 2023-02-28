Moores Creek to conduct controlled burn on March 1st

Moores Creek is set to conduct a controlled burn on March 1st, 2023. (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield announced that it will be conducting a controlled burn within the park on Wednesday, March 1st.

The burn will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. and will last about 5 hours.

Residual smoke and small spot fires will continue through the rest of the day and evening.

For the safety of visitors and the staff conducting the fire, some areas of the park will be inaccessible during the controlled burn.

The areas affected will include:

The Savannah Fire Management Unit, between Visitor Center and Battlefield

A portion of the Southeast Fire Management Unit, located across NC HWY 210 from the park

The park will be treating approximately 11 acres.