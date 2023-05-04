More than 150,000 North Carolinians receiving checks from TurboTax settlement

More than $4 million is being awarded to 150,000 NC residents who filed taxes through TurboTax (Photo: Pexels)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you filed your taxes with TurboTax between 2016 and 2018, you may be eligible for a settlement check.

Attorney General Josh Stein says 150,074 North Carolinians were tricked into paying for free tax services by TurboTax and will begin receiving checks from TurboTax’s owner, Intuit. The payments are the result of a $141 million multistate settlement reached with in May 2022.

North Carolina consumers will receive $4,582,249 million from the settlement.

People who are eligible for payment do not have to file a claim. Eligible North Carolinians will be contacted by settlement fund administrator Rust Consulting via email and will receive their checks in the mail during May 2023.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.