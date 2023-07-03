More than 200 rip current rescues reported in Carolina Beach since Saturday

It's been a busy holiday weekend for beach lifeguards (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a very busy holiday weekend for lifeguards at local beaches.

Hundreds of rip current rescues have been reported since Saturday.

203 of those have come in Carolina Beach alone, according to lifeguard reports to the National Weather Service.

45 rip current rescues have taken place in Wrightsville Beach over the last three days, with 30 coming in Kure Beach.

A 58-year-old man died at Fort Fisher after trying to rescue children swimming in the ocean, according to lifeguard reports.

The moderate risk for rip currents will continue into the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday.

Remember, if caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of it, then back to the sand.