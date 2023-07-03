Nearly 200 rip current rescues reported over holiday weekend

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– As rip currents remain moderate to high across the Cape Fear beaches this holiday weekend, several rescues were conducted by lifeguards this weekend.

A report from the National Weather Service of Wilmington says a total of 88 rip current related rescues occurred across local beaches throughout the day on Saturday.

There were 61 at Carolina Beach, 15 at Wrightsville Beach, 11 at Kure Beach, and 1 at Myrtle Beach.

One rip current fatality occurred on Saturday. A 58-year-old adult male drowned after trying to save children in the ocean at Fort Fisher. Life saving measures were performed immediately in the water, and on land, but were unsuccessful.

On Sunday a total of 109 rip current related rescues occurred across local beaches. The NWS reports 72 at Carolina Beach, 17 at Kure Beach, 12 at Wrightsville Beach, 7 at Myrtle Beach, and 1 at North Myrtle Beach. No other details are known at this time.

Rip current risks will be moderate again on Monday.

Rescue officials urge people to educate themselves on rip currents to know how to spot them, as well as escape them, before going to the beach.