More than 4,000 books donated to International School at Gregory

More than 4,000 books have been donated to the International School at Gregory (Photo: Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The International School at Gregory’s library book collection just got a lot bigger.

Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy has donated more than 4,000 new Scholastic K-7 children’s books to the school, valued at $12,000, as part of the Azalea weekend of activities for the Academy.

The late Barbara Ann Highsmith was a lifetime educator both at Wrightsboro Elementary School and the International School at Gregory in New Hanover County Schools for 37 years. Her children established the Academy, with support from the Nick Cannon Foundation, after her passing to further her will, legacy, and in accordance with her passion to help struggling second-grade readers in Wilmington enhance their reading skills.

“It’s a privilege and honor today to donate and to further my mom’s legacy of sacrifice and love for Gregory,” said Ronnie Highsmith, President and CEO. “The books will be used for family and community engagement, classroom instruction, and to replenish the library and media center damaged by Hurricane Florence of 2018.”

The Academy is currently working with Gregory to bridge the literacy gap by serving the needs of struggling second-grade readers, where Barbara engaged her students with innovative reading plans, real life applications, and promoted learning as a life-long endeavor.