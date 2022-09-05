More than tourists flock to Wrightsville Beach over Labor Day weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Tourists aren’t the only ones flocking to Wrighstville Beach over Labor Day weekend, so are jellyfish.

According to Ocean Captain Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Ocean Rescue had more than 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the weekend, wind patterns are most likely to blame.

Beachgoers have been coming up to the lifeguard stands to report the stings.

Casey Frost drove to the beach from Charlotte, and said her friend was a victim.

“She just felt it wrap around her ankle and immediately was in pain,” she said. “So she just kicked it off, luckily she was OK, she just rubbed some sand into it, I don’t know, I guess that’s a thing but she was fine.”

According to Proffitt her friend did the right thing, the sand helped dislodge the tentacles, removing them and washing it out with saltwater is the most important thing to can do.

According to Proffitt, jelly fish stings are very uncomfortable but for most people don’t pose an issue unless you have allergies.

“Things you’d be looking at is, difficulty breathing, you know hives, things of that nature, anything that would indicate severe reaction or anaphylaxes,” he said. “Otherwise, unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot you can do.”

According to Proffitt, there are things he advises against.

“Avoid fresh water or ice, and over the course of an hour or two hours the sting should subside.”

Proffitt said beachgoers shouldn’t hesitate to come up to lifeguards on duty with questions on how to handle a sting, they are there to help.