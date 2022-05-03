Mother, grandmother charged in child’s death at Asheville motel

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police say a mother and grandmother have been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse after a 3-year-old child was found dead in a North Carolina motel.

Asheville police say in a news release that 29-year-old Chantarica Nasha Matthews and 50-year-old Inga Torrence Matthews also are charged with concealment of death.

They’re being held in the Buncombe County jail without bond on the murder charge.

Patrol officers who were sent to a motel on Monday afternoon found a small child lying dead on the floor and two women in the room.

Investigators said the child appeared to be extremely malnourished.