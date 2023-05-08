Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receives $15,000 to help with services, food costs for seniors

One volunteer collected food for Mother Hubbard's Cupboard (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Catherine Kennedy Foundation has awarded $15,000 to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to help assist with continuing services and food costs for senior clients in 2023.

“Last year we provided food for 48,176 individuals, 26% of these clients were senior citizens,” said Roxann Lansdowne, Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. “As the price of food continues to rise, so do our number of clients. This donation will assist Mother

Hubbard’s Cupboard in continuing to provide nutritious food to the aging community in the Cape Fear region. We thank the The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation for helping us feed our seniors.”

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard says they are called to serve those who are hungry in the Wilmington area through distribution of emergency food. This service is provided by volunteers in participation with the community, without regard to race or religion and with care to preserve the dignity of the individuals.