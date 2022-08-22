Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receiving $15,000 grant for food insecure residents

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard on Jan. 31

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization aiming to feed the hungry around the Cape Fear is receiving $15,000 over the next three years to help with their mission.

The United Way of the Cape Fear Area is partnering with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to promote health, wellbeing and financial security in the region.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard will receive $5,000 a year for the next three years from the United Way to purchase food for the many people experiencing food insecurity around the area.

“We are fortunate to receive support and funding from the United Way of Cape Fear Area,” Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard executive director Roxann Lansdowne said. “UWCFA is instrumental in helping us to relieve hunger for the many residents experiencing food insecurity.”

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard serves the hungry in the Wilmington area through distribution of emergency food.

The service is provided without discrimination by volunteers to preserve the dignity of the individuals served, the group says.