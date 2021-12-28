Mother of man found shot to death in Wilmington in 2014 still searching for answers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Seven years after a 20-year-old was found dead, a mother is still searching for answers and police are still looking for the person responsible.

“If it wasn’t for God I wouldn’t still be here. He has me here for a purpose and I hope I can live it up,” Jennifer Hatcher said.

The purpose: finding the person who killed her son, Dillon Morris. December 26, 2014, was the last time Hatcher saw her son as he was on the way to his girlfriend’s house. After figuring out his girlfriend was not home, Morris started walking back to his house and called his mom.

“He said he’d caught a ride with some homeboys. He wouldn’t tell me who it was, but of course, I guess that’s something you don’t do…speak names,” Hatcher said. “Then I didn’t hear any more from him that night.”

That was the last time Hatcher spoke to her son. She says his girlfriend kept calling her phone that night and hanging up. She believes his girlfriend was hoping Morris would answer because his phone was off.

Early on December 27, Wilmington Police responded to a shooting at the 1600 block of East Lake Shore Drive. Detective Arika Sidbury says officers found nothing upon their first search, but later that day they received a 911 call that someone had come across a body. It was later identified as Dillon Morris who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“That was the worst day of my life and I don’t think there’s anything that could happen to me on the face of this earth other than losing your child,” Hatcher said. “Anything…you can do anything to me and nothing can harm me. My children are gone…that killed me.”

In 2017, Hatcher lost her daughter to what she believes was an accidental overdose. Now, seven years after losing her son, she prays for the day his killer is caught.

“I’m hoping that one day somebody’s going to say it around the wrong person and I’ll get justice,” Hatcher said. “That’s all I pray for every day.”

Wilmington Police are still investigating this case, but it remains unsolved. If you know anything, contact Wilmington Police or use the Wilmington NC PD App to submit an anonymous tip.