Mother’s Day on the beach

In Oak Island, many families took their Mother's Day festivities to the beach.

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Mom’s everywhere Sunday are being celebrated in honor of Mother’s Day.

In Oak Island, many families took their Mother’s Day festivities to the beach.

We caught up with one mom in particular, Annette Simmons, who said she was made a mother by her three children – Felicia, Matthew, and Ashley.

She’s celebrated Mother’s Day by renting a golf cart, going out to dinner, and taking a trip to the beach.

Simmons said she mainly wants to take today to soak in what she describes as the best thing she’s ever done — becoming a mother.

Simmons said, “They’re my life, they’re my everything. I’m just so proud of all three of them. They’re a gift from God. That’s what I did right in my life.”

Simmons said she will celebrate the rest of her Mother’s Day by spending time with her daughter, relaxing, and enjoying the beach.