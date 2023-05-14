Mother’s dealing with loss

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — While some mothers are celebrating today, others are mourning.

On Caswell Beach, Sunday afternoon, a group of men and women gathered to bring each other comfort on a difficult day for them.

Some of these attendees are mothers who have lost children to addiction.

Event organizer, Lisa Smith, said she wanted to use this opportunity to extend a helping hand to people like her.

Smith lost her son in 2016. She said she wants to show others that their loss can be a light to others.

Smith said, “We try to share our stories, so others know that they’re not alone, we are not alone. For a long time, I thought I was alone and that no one else was there. And shortly, I realized, after the fact, people started stepping up.”

Smith added that she appreciates those who stepped up when she experienced the loss of her son. But she’d really like to see people get involved before that loss occurs.