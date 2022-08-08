Motorcycle club back-to-school giveaway done not long after event starts

Need exceeds supplies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A back to school supply giveaway held over the Saturday in Wilmington was over only 45 minutes into the event.

The event held Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club gave students a chance pick out their own supplies, and were then treated to a free meal.

Nine area motorcycle organizations banded together to collect school supplies for school aged-kids in need of back-to-school supplies.

Last year clubs held their own back-to-school events but decided to work together this year in hopes to collect more.

Members from two of the bike groups said they loved seeing the smile on the kid’s faces.

“Another club called us and several other clubs called us, and the majority of the clubs responded in a positive manner,” said Freddy Lamb with the Port City Wheeler Motorcycle Club. “This is what bike clubs like to do.”

There was a great need and they’re happy that need could be filled, said two members of Divas of Sophisticated Elegance.

“It was awesome they lined up they picked out their own supplies, we laid them out on the table, they picked everything out and it was awesome it felt great,” Teri Lewis

“We had food, hot dogs, chips, drinks, you know we gave them that when they were walking out the door so, they were happy about that,” Adele Robinson.

According to organizers the line started to form before the event started which showed the demand for school supplies is high. The groups accept donations through-out the year.

The event was a team effort in collaboration with the Port City Wheelers MC, Fearless & Smoking MC/SC, Smokin’ Dirty MC, LQ Rydaz MC, Street Habits MC/SC, Keeping it Solid AC, and Divas of Sophisticated Elegance MC.

