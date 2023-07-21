Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Wilmington

Motorcycle accident (Photo: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police were investigating Thursday night, following a deadly wreck.

It happened near the intersection of Kerr Avenue and Cinema Drive around 9:41 p.m.

A Wilmington Police spokesman said the crash involved a motorcycle and Honda Pilot, and that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

WPD said a passenger from the Honda Pilot was transported to the hospital, but they are not believed to have any serious or critical injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.