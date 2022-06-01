Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings

Maite Rodriguez (Photo: Family Handout)

UVALDE, TX (AP) — A week after a gunman stormed into a Texas grade school and opened fire, the first of 21 funerals began Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza.

Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several people after reaching capacity.

Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas.

The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when the 18-year-old gunman burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle.