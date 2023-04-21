‘Movers for Moms’ event looking to collect donations for mothers in need

Donations are needed for local moms (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held in Wilmington this Saturday to collect items for moms in need.

Movers for Moms is being held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at 7219 Market Street in Wilmington.

Local businesses, schools, and community members are coming together to help support less fortunate moms for the event. Items that they’re looking to collect such as gift cards, universal phone chargers, shampoos and conditioners, full-size bar body soap, non-perishable food, diapers, new twin sheets, towels, washcloths, toilet paper, and toiletries.

In 2022, the program collected more than 266,000 items for donation to hundreds of shelters across the country nationally. This year, Two Men and A Truck is seeking to collect more than 270,000 items for moms in need across the country with the goal to collect over a thousand of donations in Wilmington.