‘Moving Images and Color’ art exhibition coming to Burgwin-Wright House

A new art exhibit is coming to the Burgwin-Wright House this Friday (Photo: Burgwin-Wright House)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens will welcome the arrival of fall this year with the opening of a new art exhibition showcasing the colorful work of local artist Judy B. Lewis.

Lewis will debut her solo show “Moving Images and Color” in the Colonial house museum’s art gallery on Friday. An opening reception is set for 6:00 pm through 9:00 pm.

The exhibit will remain on display through October 22nd.

The art gallery space is free and open for the public to explore from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Lewis describes herself as an artist whose mind travels from one inspiration to another, infusing her art with a number of subjects that

include cloud formations, bird songs, weather, nature, music, the movement of light, conversations, ideas, dreams and memories.

“I try to pass on my thoughts and feelings to create for the viewers a window,” she said. “I’m hoping that others will see the magic of this world

as I do, through simple, creative mediums.”

She also noted that her work is for her own self-fulfillment, used within herself to record a moment of thought or how she saw the world at a given time.

Locally, she is a member of the Art League of Leland, Coastal Carolina Pastel Painters, Pastel Society of North Carolina, Brunswick Arts Council and the Oak Island Art Guild.

The “Moving Images and Color” show is part of Burgwin-Wright’s mission to showcase local artists and theirwork each month in its art gallery space on the ground floor of the house museum. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the work benefits the ongoing preservation of the 1770 Burgwin-Wright House and its operation as a museum.

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is located at 224 Market Street in downtown Wilmington.