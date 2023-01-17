Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offering free diabetes education classes

A free educational class about diabetes is being held each week at the Mt. Calvary Center (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you or someone you know has or is at risk of getting diabetes, a local nonprofit is offering education classes.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is continuing its focus and dedication to community health and regional outreach by giving a free weekly diabetes education class, beginning on January 19th.

The weekly course will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary’s Burgaw Office on Highway 17.

The series will include key information on identifying and responding to the issues associated with diabetes.

A free health screening will also be provided by Novant Health.

To reserve your space you’re asked to call Mt. Calvary’s office at 910-665-1352.