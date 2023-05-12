‘Mud Day’ returning to The Children’s Museum of Wilmington next month

Mud Day is returning to The Children's Museum of Wilmington in June (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids will soon have the chance to play in the mud.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is hosting their annual Mud Day on June 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Staff say Mud Day is the messiest fun you can imagine, offering kids the chance to squish in the mud, make mud pies in a mud kitchen, explore Magic Mud and other gooey concoctions.

New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation will also be on site to share about different kinds of soils in the area and Cape Fear Public Authority will be making water filters with the little ones.

Mud Day tickets are $10 for non-members, $5 for Museum members, and free for children under 12 months.

The Museum says they encourage purchasing tickets in advance due to limited capacity. You can buy tickets HERE.