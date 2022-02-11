Multi-state operation leads to narcotics arrests in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said vice-narcotics investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Columbus County.
A CCSO spokeswoman said investigators received information that Anthony Jerome Soles, along with other individuals, were trafficking methamphetamine into Columbus County.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit to conduct a joint operation leading to the arrest of four people.
The following individuals were arrested and charged following this investigation:
Marshall Van Griffin, 40, of Whiteville
Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$150,000.00 Secured Bond
Paige Danielle Williamson, 34, of Whiteville
Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$150,000.00 Secured Bond
Brandon William Hammonds, 39, of Whiteville
Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Resisting a Public Officer
$137,000.00 Secured Bond
Anthony Jerome Soles, 46, of Cerro Gordo
Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
$100,500.00 Secured Bond