Multi-state operation leads to narcotics arrests in Columbus County

Multi-state narcotics arrests (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said vice-narcotics investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Columbus County.

A CCSO spokeswoman said investigators received information that Anthony Jerome Soles, along with other individuals, were trafficking methamphetamine into Columbus County.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit to conduct a joint operation leading to the arrest of four people.

The following individuals were arrested and charged following this investigation:

Marshall Van Griffin, 40, of Whiteville

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$150,000.00 Secured Bond

Paige Danielle Williamson, 34, of Whiteville

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$150,000.00 Secured Bond

Brandon William Hammonds, 39, of Whiteville

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting a Public Officer

$137,000.00 Secured Bond

Anthony Jerome Soles, 46, of Cerro Gordo

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$100,500.00 Secured Bond