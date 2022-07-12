Multiple agencies continue search to recover missing man after North Topsail Beach drowning

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The North Topsail Beach police and fire departments are working with Pender and Onslow county agencies to recover the body of a man who drowned on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Antwaun Jackson, of Jacksonville. According to the North Topsail Beach Police, Jackson drowned after rescuing children in distress with a boogie board. He then struggled in the water after getting them to safety, later drowning.

The incident happened near the inlet, where there is a strong current.

“He was very brave for going out and helping everybody, and doing what he did. Unfortunately, he gave a sacrifice for that. Everybody here is –you know, heartbroken about it and hoping we can bring some closure for the family,” said William Younginer, North Topsail Beach Police Chief.

The search is still ongoing, and law enforcement officers want you to call 911 if you see anything.