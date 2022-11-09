Multiple agencies take part in Bladen County wilderness search exercises

Participants with multiple agencies, search teams, k9 teams, and unmanned aerial vehicle teams took part in the Jones Lake exercises (Photo: NC Emergency Management)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Finding a missing person is always a challenge. But finding a missing person in heavy vegetation can be even more difficult.

Around 70 people from across North Carolina gathered in Bladen County last weekend to work on their search and rescue skills in wilderness scenarios.

Participants with multiple agencies, search teams, k9 teams, and unmanned aerial vehicle teams took part in the Jones Lake exercises.

Crews say the event challenged participants to overcome obstacles faced in real-world wilderness searches and be prepared for future search and rescue operations.