Multiple Cape Fear football athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

We expect more to put pen to paper during the next signing period in February

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Signing day is a great milestone for athletes who have worked hard to achieve great heights. Wednesday was no different.

Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if we missed any athletes, and we will add them to the list!

WHITEVILLE:

Daejuan Thompson (LB) – North Carolina State

Brandon Tyson (LB) – Elon University

WEST BRUNSWICK:

Carter Wyatt (LB): Duke University

WALLACE ROSE HILL:

Kanye Roberts (RB): Appalachian State

ASHLEY:

Grant Blackburn (DE): Hamilton College