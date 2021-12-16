Multiple Cape Fear football athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day
We expect more to put pen to paper during the next signing period in February
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Signing day is a great milestone for athletes who have worked hard to achieve great heights. Wednesday was no different.
Please email Jake@wwaytv3.com if we missed any athletes, and we will add them to the list!
WHITEVILLE:
Daejuan Thompson (LB) – North Carolina State
Brandon Tyson (LB) – Elon University
WEST BRUNSWICK:
Carter Wyatt (LB): Duke University
WALLACE ROSE HILL:
Kanye Roberts (RB): Appalachian State
ASHLEY:
Grant Blackburn (DE): Hamilton College