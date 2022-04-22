Multiple car loads of baby-items donated to Camp Lejeune expecting mothers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the USO and American Legion Unit 503 got together Friday in Wilmington to carry car loads of items to expecting mothers at Camp Lejeune.

The volunteers say this is the second year they’ve received donated items for mothers on the military base, with over $4,000 worth of baby-items being collected.

They say mothers are very appreciative of the necessary baby gifts, especially with prices on the rise.

American Legion Unit 503 President Joan Masters says it reminds the expecting parents they aren’t being forgotten by the community.

“A lot of our military are now being deployed, and the wives are left at home,” Masters said. “Some of these wives are expecting at this point. So we felt it necessary to help them.”

Joan Masters says they hope to continue donating items each year to Camp Lejeune moms, making it bigger each time.