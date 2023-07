Multiple cars involved in Carolina Beach Road wreck; delays expected for hours

(Photo: Cierrah Stuart)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A multiple car wreck is causing major traffic delays on Carolina Beach Road.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning, involving three to five cars.

A utility pole was broken in the accident at Hart Street.

WPD says traffic issues are expected for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.