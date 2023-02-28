Multiple crews on scene of a structure fire in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials are on the scene of a fire in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with the City of Wilmington Fire Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, Vidant – New Hanover EMS, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department are currently on scene of a working structure fire at 318 Lehigh Road.

There is one reported injury.

The homeowner received minor burns trying to extinguish the fire before the arrival of fire crews.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Office of the Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.