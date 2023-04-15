Multiple Fire Departments working to put out Ella’s Restaurant fire

A fire broke out at Ella's Restaurant on Saturday, with multiple fire departments assisting to put out the blaze.

Large plume of smoke seen coming from Ella's Restaurant in Calabash (Photo: Climer Rick/Contributed)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A fire broke out at Ella’s Restaurant on River road Saturday, with multiple fire departments assisting to put out the blaze.

The call came to the Calabash Fire Department at 11:52 a.m.

When Calabash Fire department arrived, flames and large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the roof. Crews are still working to put out the flames.

River road is currently blocked off.

Details surrounding how the fire happened currently unknown, but we will update as we have them.