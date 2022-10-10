Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an attorney from the capital defenders’ office. Wilmington Police say officers responded to a shooting on Sunday, in the 300-block of Williamson Drive. They found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. he later died at the hospital.

Sanchez-Rivera is being held without bond in the New Hanover County jail.