Myrtle Beach airport launches new therapy dog program ahead of holiday travel season

(Photo: Myrtle Beach International Airport/Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport is launching its new P.E.T.S. (Pups Easing Travel Stress) Program just in time for the holiday travel period.

P.E.T.S. Ambassadors will consist of certified pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers who are affiliated with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog registry with more than 15,000 members in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.



This network of individuals with their special dogs helps to share smiles and joy with people in a range of settings including nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and more increasingly, airports, according to a release from MYR on Thursday.