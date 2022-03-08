Myrtle Beach first responders save Wilmington man bitten by venomous snake

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Fire Department paramedic and a doctor from Grand Strand Medical Center recently helped save the life of a North Carolina man bitten by one of the world’s deadliest snakes.

Thad Bowman and Dr. Jarratt Lark received a Civilian Life Saving award after they helped save the man who was bitten by a Gaboon viper.

“Patients that are bitten by these snakes often don’t survive,” Lark said.

The Gaboon viper, originally from Africa, is said to be one of the deadliest venomous snakes in the world.

“We consulted with a doctor in Colorado who goes to Africa all the time,” Bowman said. “From what he’s seen in the field there, and speaking with some other experts in Africa, this is going to be the worst Gaboon bite that’s ever survived.”

The Wilmington man was bitten while caring for one of the snakes. Bowman and Lark have experience with exotic snakes, so they were called in to help.

