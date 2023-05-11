Myrtle Grove, CFCC students build giant sea turtle sculpture from collected trash

Myrtle Grove, CFCC students build giant sea turtle sculpture from collected trash (Photo: NHCS)

Myrtle Grove, CFCC students build giant sea turtle sculpture from collected trash (Photo: NHCS)

Myrtle Grove, CFCC students build giant sea turtle sculpture from collected trash (Photo: NHCS)

Myrtle Grove, CFCC students build giant sea turtle sculpture from collected trash (Photo: NHCS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students showed off their art skills and love for the environment Thursday.

Students at Myrtle Grove Middle School, alongside students from Cape Fear Community College, collaborated to create a giant sea turtle sculpture.

The sculpture was made entirely from collected trash.

With the help of the custodial staff, students gathered litter from around the school and loaded it into the sculpture.

They can be seen working together, benefiting the environment, and also using teamwork to create a piece of art.