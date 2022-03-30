N. Brunswick Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast to benefit local youth

Buffet-style breakfast April 2 to benefit youth programs in northern Brunswick County, NC

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — No need to heat up your own griddle this weekend, when you have a full-on fundraising feast just down the road.

The Kiwanis Club of North Brunswick (NC) is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds for youth programs in the northern part of the county.

Fundraising Chair Judy Bath says Blossoms Restaurant in Magnolia Greens will prepare the food, but Kiwanis members will be on hand to help serve customers.

Youth programs supported by the proceeds include student rewards for middle schoolers, Builders Club, scholarships and field trips.

The money also helps fund a Kiwanis program for foster children, where items such as toiletries, age-appropriate activities and a soft blanket are placed in a duffel bag for children entering foster care.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with two seatings — one at 8 and the other at 9:30 at Blossoms Restaurant, 1800 Tommy Jacobs Dr. in Leland, NC.

A full breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit and beverages is available for $10/adult and $3/children under age 6. Tickets are available at the door, or from a Kiwanis club member.

For more information about the breakfast, and the Kiwanis Club of N. Brunswick, visit here .