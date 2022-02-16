Names released in ENC offshore plane crash; fuselage, some remains recovered

Authorities on the North Carolina coast say a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean the Outer Banks on Sunday (Photo: WNCT)

Three days after the search for a plane that went down in the water off the coast of North Carolina began, the names of the eight people on board have been released, parts of the plane and some remains were found.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they had located the wreckage that contained the main fuselage and cabin portion of the airplane.

“Our divers were out conducting dive operations at the crash site which is in about 55 foot of water,” Buck said.

“The search area of about 15-20 miles offshore was where we were searching debris fields and that has now been suspended as we found the fuselage and have recovered remains.”

Buck’s office said six people from Carteret County and the pilot and the pilot’s adult son, from Pitt County, were on the single-engine plane when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Drum Inlet Sunday.

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the passengers of the downed aircraft.