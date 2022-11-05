Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20.

The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.

The Nao Trinidad set sail from Seville, Spain on August 10, 1519 at the head of a fleet of five ships which, following its guidance, crossed the Atlantic, sailed along the coast of South America, discovered the Strait of Magellan and crossed the Pacific Ocean for the first time in history. After sailing more than 2 years the Trinidad sprang a leak, which prevented its return to Spain with the expeditions only other surviving ship—its companion, the Victoria. The Victoria did make it home, completing the First Sailing around the World just months later.

Tours will be open to the public starting Thursday, November 17, to Sunday, November 20.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.