NASA launches study of UFOs despite ‘reputational risk’

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk' (Photo: MGN)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed.

The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future.

NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The study will last nine months.

