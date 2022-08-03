National Weather Service reports swarms of jellyfish in Pender, New Hanover Co.

Cannonball jelly floating in Mason's Inlet on May 27

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings are being reported at several area beaches.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish.

Lifeguards in Pender and New Hanover Counties reported several stings Tuesday morning and were flying a purple flag Tuesday to warn about the jellyfish.

Carolina Beach lifeguards reported the purple flag and jellyfish warning on their Instagram account on Tuesday.

There was a beach hazard warning in effect until 8 Tuesday night.

NWS said you need to heed the advice of lifeguards and remain alert of changing conditions.