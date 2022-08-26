National Weather Service urges caution at area beaches, issue high rip current risk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for certain beaches around the Cape Fear.

Lifeguards say they have noticed strong rip currents this morning along Pender and New Hanover County beaches.

As a result, the National Weather Service is cautioning swimmers for the rest of the day who visit beaches in those two counties.

The overall rip current risk is expected to continue into the weekend.