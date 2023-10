Nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

You'll receive an alert on your phone Wednesday as part of the nationwide test (Credit: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A nationwide emergency alert test will take place Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the alerts will be sent to cell phones, wireless devices, radios and TVs at 2:20 p.m. eastern time.

This is a standard test conducted at least once every three years.

No action will be needed.