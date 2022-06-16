Navassa Town Council may appoint new finance officer according to agenda

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- The town of Navassa is still without a finance officer since Claudia Bray resigned on June 3.

Town employees reached out to WWAY Thursday, with concerns about their pay.

We were told the day Bray resigned payroll had been met, and town employees are expecting to get paid Friday.

The council was not able to have a quorum until June 5th but no resolution was made related to the absence of a finance officer.

There were some items the council kept and some were removed from Thursday’s agenda, what is on the agenda is the appointment of a new finance officer.

The public meeting starts at 7:00 p.m., where they will discuss a budget, followed by a regular town meeting at 7:30 p.m.